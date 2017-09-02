Ballabgarh again: Rohingyas beaten up over buffalo sacrifice, no arrests yet

At least six Rohingyas from Myanmar, including three women, all living as refugees, were injured when a mob allegedly thrashed them for trying to sacrifice two buffaloes.

The incident occurred in Mujedi village under Ballabgarh sub division in Faridabad late on Friday.

Police said they had registered case against unknown people under different provisions of Indian Panel Code (IPC) and started investigation.

The victims temporarily residing in slums in Mujedi area for the last a few years are Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Police said some of the victims had got two buffalos from Delhi to sacrifice them on Eid.

When some locals of Mirzapur and Mujedi came to know about it, they rushed to the slums and allegedly warned them against sacrificing the buffaloes.

Both sides entered into a heated argument after which the locals thrashed six of them with lathis, police said.

The victims alleged that the mob took away one buffalo. Police got the injured medically examined and registered case in this connection against unknown men on Saturday.

The injured, mostly ragpickers, were identified as Senvera Begum, Safu Islam, Mohd Dule, Mohd Rashid, Noor Jehan and Ambia Hathu.

“We registered a case against unknown under section 147, 148, 354, 379B, 323, 506, 342 in this connection and started investigation,” said Hanif Qureshi , police commissioner, Faridabad.

The SHO (Sadar) of Ballabgarh, Hansraj, said a representative of United Nations High Commission for Refugees in India visited the injured and assisted them in lodging complaint.

“The victims told us that they were about to return the buffalos from where they had brought but some locals did not listen and beat them,” an official of the UNHCR for refugees said, requesting anonymity.

No arrests had been made when the reports last came in.

Ballabgarh was in news when a young Muslim boy was killed on board a train for being a suspected beef eater