Barapullah link from Mayur Vihar may not take off before 2020

The phase 3 of Barapullah project, which will provide a signal-free ride between east and south Delhi, is likely to be delayed by nearly three years, officials said.

The Barapullah elevated road corridor was constructed for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, connecting Sarai Kale Khan and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Now, the road corridor is being extended from JLN Stadium to INA Market in phase II and from Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to Sarai Kale Khan in Phase 3.

The stretch extending from Mayur Vihar will meet the existing elevated corridor at Sarai Kale Khan. This is expected to cut the ride between east and south Delhi to 20 minutes from the current 90 minutes.

However, acquisition of land and shifting a high-tension power transmission line are threatening to delay the project. Construction on phase 3, started in 2015 and was scheduled to be completed by October 2017.

Land acquisition hit

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, two plots measuring 500 metres and 250 metres are yet to be acquired. The Launching Girder (LG) machine, which erects the elevated carriageways, has now reached the point from where the 250-metre land starts.

“Now girder laying process has been stopped. The second Launching Girder machine will also reach the same patch of land in a few days and the work will completely stop. Removing this machine from the current position will increase the cost by at least by Rs 2.5 crore. Work on other sections has also stopped,” a senior PWD official told Hindustan Times.

Officials described the delay as ‘procedural’. They said that according to the new rules, before acquiring any private land, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) has to be done. The study for the said land started in September this year.

Professor Budhaditya Das, who is associated with the unit conducting SIA, said that the report of the study will be submitted to the government in six months .

“In the assessment we have to ascertain whether the project is in public interest and minimum land is being acquired. Once we submit the report, it will be examined by a group of experts and after that the collector of the area concerned will initiate the process of land acquisition,” Das said.

He said that a draft report will come out in mid-January and a public hearing will be done.

Delhi government’s Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) in its report in October this year, had accused then PWD principal secretary of causing “inordinate delay” in the project by sitting on files. “The administrative officials conveyed us that they will take around one year to acquire the land after SIA report is submitted. Once we are handed over the land, it will take at least one-and-a-half years for us to complete the construction,”a PWD official said.

High tension line

A high tension electricity line of BSES also obstructs the construction work as it runs parallel to the cross elevated road over the Yamuna . Experts said that the transmission line is a risk for commuters.

“We will have to shift it in a way so that it runs perpendicular to the bridge. This will enable us to raise the height of the towers of the line to ensure safety of the commuters,” an engineer said.

PWD officials said they have asked BSES to shift the line do so.

Construction complexities

Engineers need to dig eight wells to support the bridge over Yamuna of which two will have to be on the yet-to-be acquired land. Officials said erecting columns there is tougher because of the swampy soil and it will take around eight months to build the two wells. Rest of the work can only be done after the wells are in place.