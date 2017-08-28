Bawana election result LIVE: AAP on verge of win; BJP pushes Cong to third spot

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks set to win the Bawana bypoll in a performance it was so desperate to pull off after a series of losses since its landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections in 2015.

After closing in on Congress in the initial rounds, AAP has raced ahead by a wide margin making it possible for the party now to retain its seat in Bawana. Though the Congress seemed to be leading in the initial rounds it was pushed back to the third spot in the latter half of the counting by BJP, which had swept the municipal polls in April this year and scored an easy second spot last time.

Bypoll in Bawana became necessary after AAP candidate Ved Parkash returned to BJP just before the municipal polls. Parkash, a former vice-president of BJP Youth Wing, is contesting Bawana bypoll on a BJP ticket.

The AAP has fielded party volunteer Ram Chandra, who had contested assembly poll from Bawana in 2008 on a BSP ticket. The Congress fielded party veteran and three-time MLA from Bawana Surender Kumar.

Here are the Live updates:

12.50pm: Tally after 24th round: AAP 53465, BJP 31064, Congress 28634.

12.40pm: AAP tweets a congratulatory message to supporters.

12.35pm: Tally after 23rd round: AAP 51070, BJP 29595 and Congress 28126. Only five more rounds to go.

12.30pm: AAP supporters chant ‘Arvind Kejriwal zindabad’ as party takes a lead of about 20,000 votes.

12.20pm: Tally after 22nd round: AAP 48366, BJP 28236, Congress 27596. Congress which had started with a lead is now at the third position.

12.15pm: Tally after 21st round: AAP 47554, Congress 27090, BJP 26406.

12.05pm: Congress candidate Surender Kumar says Congress had put in its best efforts. “The fact that the AAP candidate was a resident of JJ Colony worked in his favour. The CM also did door-to-door campaign in the area and made many promises which worked for AAP.”

11.50am: Anticipating victory, AAP supporters begin to gather outside the counting venue to celebrate.

#BawanaByPoll Cong candidate Surender Kumar talks to media after coming out of counting station as trend shows AAP win

11.40am:Tally after 19th round: AAP 42942, Congress 25885, BJP 23949.

11.30am: Tally after 18th round: AAP 40402, Congress 25187, BJP 22750. With 15,000 lead AAP looks very strong now.

11.25am: Tally after 17th round: AAP 36878, Congress 24648, BJP 21992, AAP continues to widen its lead.

11.15am: Tally after 16th round: AAP 34653, Congress 23736 and BJP 21378.

11.10am: Tally after 15th round: AAP 30770, Congress 23327 BJP 20545. BJP has made a comeback in this round. 825 votes for NOTA so far.

11am: Tally after 14th round: AAP 27647, Congress 22936, BJP 19542. 14 more rounds to go.

10.50am: Tally after 13th round: AAP 25374, Congress 22465 and BJP 18041.

10.40am: Tally after 12th round: AAP 23216, Congress 21848 and BJP 16561. AAP getting stronger with this round. Smaller parties and Independents have not touched the four digit mark.

10.30am: Tally after 11th round: AAP 20785, Congress 20194 and BJP 15346.Congress has lost its slim lead over AAP which is again leading.

10.20am: Vote difference between AAP and Congress just around 300 after 10 rounds.

10.10am: After 10th round: AAP which was leading since past three rounds now pushed to second position. Congress takes lead yet again.

10am: The by-election became necessary after AAP legislator Ved Parkash quit the Delhi assembly and went back to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the municipal elections. Parkash, a former vice-president of BJP’s youth wing, had defected to AAP just ahead of the 2015 assembly elections. Parkash is in the fray on a BJP ticket this time.

9.50am: Congress candidate Surendra Kumar has an early lead of around 2,000 votes over his BJP rival. Three key contestants locked in the poll battle in Bawana are: AAP’s Ram Chandra, Congress’s Surendra Kumar, BJP’s Ved Prakash