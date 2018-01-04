Billionaire, chartered accountant, party loyalist: Meet AAP’s 3 nominees for RS

The AAP nominated senior party leader Sanjay Singh and two little-known faces, a Delhi-based businessman with past links with the Congress and a chartered accountant, as its Rajya Sabha nominees on Wednesday. The choice of candidates invited criticism from within and outside the party.

Here is a better look at the nominees:

1. Senior party leader: Sanjay Singh, 46

A founder member, Sanjay Singh is a member of the Political Affairs Committee and National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party. He is also a national spokesperson and currently handles political affairs of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Singh, a mechanical engineer by training, was in-charge of the party in Punjab during the Assembly elections in 2017. He was a core committee member of Team Anna and spoke on behalf of it during the India Against Corruption movement in 2012. Born in 1972 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Singh was a social activist before joining the part. He moved to Delhi from UP two years ago.

After the nominations were announced Singh said, “We will continue the struggle we have waged against the corrupt system. I will keep raising the issues of the people of Delhi and the nation in the Upper House. I will be the voice of the common man against the oppression and systemic injustice.”

Chartered accountant: Narain Dass Gupta, 72

Narain Dass Gupta a practising chartered accountant is a former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Party leaders said he has been helping AAP in various Income Tax related cases including the recent notices served by I-T department over foreign funding. Gupta has been with the party for four years. He is an alumnus of the Shri Ram College of Commerce. His son Naveen Gupta is also a chartered accountant and current vice-president of ICAI.

Following his nomination, Dass said, “I will raise the major issues which the nation is facing today, like the after effects of demonetization and the faulty implementation of GST in Rajya Sabha. Every businessman is troubled because of these, and it is impacting their businesses negatively. This has led to reduction in job opportunities and inflated unemployment.”

Businessman and ex-Congressman: Sushil Gupta, 56

Sushil Gupta, who joined AAP a month ago, is a businessmen and runs educational institutions and hospitals in Delhi and Haryana. Born in 1961, he lives in Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi. He contested Delhi Legislative Assembly elections from the Moti Nagar constituency in 2013 on a Congress ticket. He lost the election to BJP. Back then, he was the second richest candidate in the fray and had declared assets worth Rs 164 crore.

On being nominated to Rajya Sabha, Gupta said, “In the Upper House, I am going to relay the party’s ideology and the concerns of Delhi’s citizen. The party firmly believes that the nation will progress only with educated and healthy citizens.”