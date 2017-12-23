Brace for traffic jams in central Delhi on Christmas Monday

Ahead of Christmas on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police have warned of heavy vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi, which has some of the most prominent churches.

The police said it may divert some routes to manage traffic better. They police identified three “main” churches around which there could be traffic problems.

“The churches where heavy congregation of devotees is expected for Christmas are the Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, the Free Church at Sansad Marg and The Cathedral Church of the Redemption on Church Road,” said Garima Bhatnagar, Joint CP (traffic).

Bhatnagar said heavy traffic is expected on Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road.

The traffic police expect heavy traffic movement to start from Sunday evening through Monday.

“If need be, we will divert traffic on some routes. Traffic personnel deployed on the roads will guide motorists to the diverted routes,” said Bhatnagar.

She said the routes that are likely to be diverted are mainly adjoining Connaught Place, Ashoka Road, Gol Dak Khana, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Bhai Vir Singh Marg and Patel Chowk.

Devotees visiting the churches can park their vehicles at Pandit Pant Marg, Jai Singh Road and Church Road, all along in single lanes on both sides of the road, said the officer.

Meanwhile, commuters were stuck in traffic jams in parts of the city on Saturday. Traffic police officers attributed the jams to the Christmas shopping rush. Some of the affected areas were Saket in south Delhi, Raja Garden Chowk in west Delhi and Sardar Patel Marg and Dhaula Kuan in central Delhi.

“A drive from Dhaula Kuan to Teen Murti Marg that usually takes me less than 10 minutes took me more than half-an-hour to cover today,” said Ravi Shekhar, a motorist headed to Connaught Place.