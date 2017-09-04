 British man arrested for allegedly raping 3 kids at Delhi blind school, objectionable videos seized | delhi news | Hindustan Times
British man arrested for allegedly raping 3 kids at Delhi blind school, objectionable videos seized

Delhi Police said the British man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of visually impaired children had been giving donations to National Association for Blind for the last nine years

delhi Updated: Sep 04, 2017 17:40 IST
Shiv Sunny
A Delhi Police team found ‘objectionable’ videos from the laptop of the accused.
A 54-year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly raping three visually challenged children at Delhi’s National Association for the Blind (NAB).

The police have also allegedly found ‘objectionable’ material in the laptop of the accused, Murray Ward.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said initial probe has shown that Ward “could be a paedophile”. He said Murray’s mobile phone is also being checked.

Ward had been associated with NAB for the past nine years as a donor. He was a frequent visitor to the association’s office. A native of Gloucestershire in the UK, Ward was working with a private firm in Gurgaon till April. He had suffered a stroke in February and has been under treatment since then, a senior police officer said.

An NAB staff alerted the police about the alleged rape of children on Sunday afternoon. Biswal said Ward was arrested from his house in Vasant Kunj, and is being produced in court as police seek his remand.

