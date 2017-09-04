British man arrested for allegedly raping 3 kids at Delhi blind school, objectionable videos seized

A 54-year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly raping three visually challenged children at Delhi’s National Association for the Blind (NAB).

The police have also allegedly found ‘objectionable’ material in the laptop of the accused, Murray Ward.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said initial probe has shown that Ward “could be a paedophile”. He said Murray’s mobile phone is also being checked.

Ward had been associated with NAB for the past nine years as a donor. He was a frequent visitor to the association’s office. A native of Gloucestershire in the UK, Ward was working with a private firm in Gurgaon till April. He had suffered a stroke in February and has been under treatment since then, a senior police officer said.

An NAB staff alerted the police about the alleged rape of children on Sunday afternoon. Biswal said Ward was arrested from his house in Vasant Kunj, and is being produced in court as police seek his remand.