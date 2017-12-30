Businessman brutally assaulted by ‘gym owner’ after argument in Dwarka society

A 40-year-old businessman received multiple fractures in his skull after he was thrashed by a gymnasium owner following an argument in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said.

Shibesh Singh, DCP (Dwarka), identified the suspect as Sunil Dahiya, who has been booked for attempt to commit culpable homicide. “Dahiya absconded after the assault, but we have a team on his trail and hope to arrest him soon,” said the DCP.

The injured man, Umang Seth, remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital for four days after the assault on Christmas night, said his wife Garima.

Umang is a transporter and specialises in supplying refrigerated trucks and vans. His wife is an investment banker. The couple live in Platinum Height Society in Dwarka Sector 18.

“On Monday evening, my husband decided to attend a small party being hosted by some local friends in a room in our society’s pump house. The party was attended by seven-eight persons. Some of them left around 9.30 pm, but my husband and four others continued to party until midnight,” Umang said.

“Around midnight, Dahiya who lives in our neighbourhood visited the pump house. A casual conversation between Umang and Dahiya turned into an argument, but others separated them. The two of them walked out of the pump house after that,” Garima said based on her interaction with the other attendees at the party.

But a few minutes later, a badly-thrashed Umang was seen lying motionless outside the pump house. The DCP said that while no one witnessed the assault, all available evidence suggested that Dahiya had thrashed him.

Umang was rushed by his friends to a hospital where he swung between life and death for the first two days. “He regains consciousness intermittently, but has not recovered well enough to recount what happened,” said Garima. “He has received three fractures in his skull. His eye sockets are also fractured,” she said.