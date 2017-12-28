Capital shame: 12 cases of rape, sodomy of school children in Delhi this year

Four cases of rape and eight cases of sodomy involving children in school premises in the National Capital were registered till December 15 this year. One case of sodomy is yet to be worked out.

One case of rape in a school van was also reported this year. In all, 28 cases of rape and sodomy in school premises and school vans were reported in Delhi since 2014.

The data was provided by minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said specific data on killing of school children with respect to the Capital, national capital region (NCR) and other parts of the country is not separately available. Similarly, specific data of sodomy and rape of school children with respect to the NCR and other parts of the country is also not available.

“As per available information, the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Delhi government have issued various circulars and orders for the safety of children in the schools. The Delhi police have also taken various steps for the safety of school-going children in Delhi,” Ahir said in the reply.

According to the data graph provided by the minister, in 2014, 10 cases of rape of school children in school premises and vans were reported in Delhi. One case of sodomy in school premises was also reported that year.

In 2015, one case each of rape and sodomy was reported in school premises/vans.

The next year, three cases of rape were reported in school premises and vans. No case of sodomy was registered.

In 2017, the sodomy cases saw a huge spike with eight cases being registered till December 15, while four cases of rape were also reported from school premises and vans.

The data graph specified that no case of rape or sodomy in school bus has been reported since 2014.