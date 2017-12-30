Car dealer chases snatchers for 2km on south Delhi’s streets, overpowers one

A 32-year-old man chased two bike-borne men who had snatched his mobile phone late on Thursday night for over two kilometers on south’s Delhi streets on his scooter and overpowered one of them .

The other alleged snatcher, who had managed to escape, was arrested later in the day.

The two alleged snatchers — Ashish Rawat,22, and Rohan Gill,19— are both from Govindpuri in south Delhi. An arts graduate, Rawat was a salesman in a car showroom in Okhla. He quit his job a few months ago and was unemployed since then. Gill is a Class 10 drop out and is unemployed, said police.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said the complaint, Manik Sachdeva, a used car dealer, has been awarded R5,000 and a commendation card by Praveer Ranjan, joint CP (southeastern range) for his bravery.

“By showing courage and bravery, despite being robbed of his mobile and being injured during the crime, Sachdeva helped the police nab the snatchers. One of the two was caught for a similar crime when he was a juvenile,” said Biswal.

Biswal said Sachdeva was waiting for his friend at Captain Gaur Marg in East of Kailash at 12.10 am and talking to someone on his Samsung Edge 6 mobile. Suddenly, two men on a motorcycle stopped near Sachdeva, pushed him and snatched his mobile. Sachdeva fell on the road and was hurt. He suffered bruises on his leg and hand.

“But he showed resilience, got up and chased the bikers on his scooter. Sachdeva chased them for two kilometers and intercepted them at Anandmai Marg near Kalkaji bus depot. When he overpowered Rawat, who was riding the bike, the pillion rider escaped,” said DCP Biswal. The police control room was informed and Rawat was arrested.

Rawat said the robbed mobile was with his accomplice Rohan Gill. Raids were conducted and Gill was arrested with the mobile. The two were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.