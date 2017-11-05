Carjackers crash into a truck due to low visibility in Delhi’s Dwarka, one killed

Two men allegedly stole a cab driver’s car on knifepoint and were speeding away when they crashed into a truck, killing one of them, at southwest Delhi’s Dhool Siras in Dwarka in the early hours of Sunday.

Police officials said they suspect the accident was caused by low visibility due to a shallow fog in the area at the time.

Police said the two accused, who were speeding, apparently panicked on hearing the siren of police patrol vans. In their rush, police said the alleged carjackers failed to see a truck in front of them and crashed into it.

While one of the accused died on the spot, the other suspect, who was wounded, fled by the time a police team arrived at the scene.

Shibesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said the carjacking and the accident were reported within a gap of five minutes. The accident spot was about a kilometre away from Gola Dairy Chowk in Dwarka’s Sector 19, where the duo allegedly stole the Maruti Swift Dzire car from Chandar Pal, a native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh who lives in Dwarka.

Pal, a driver for app-based cab company Ola, was returning home after dropping a passenger in Gurgaon. He was near Gola Dairy Chowk when two men on a motorcycle signalled him to stop.

“As Pal stopped, one of the accused asked to be dropped to Gurgaon. Pal refused the ride saying he was off duty and was returning home. An argument ensued between them which led to a scuffle. During the melee, one of the accused took out the car’s keys while the other whipped out a knife threatening to kill Pal,” said Singh.

The two then allegedly forced Pal to get out of the car. They then got in and sped away, leaving their motorcycle behind. Pal called the police control room at 12.23am and reported the carjacking.

The control room sent a message across wireless sets in the district and all police pickets in the region were alerted. A police team was on its way to meet the caller when another call reporting an accident in Dhool Siras area was received at 12.25am.

Another police team reached the accident scene where they found that the stolen Dzire car had hit a moving truck. Police said they found a critically injured man trapped between the front passenger seat and the dashboard of the car.

“Rescue teams from fire department were informed. It took them more than half an hour to cut the car and take the man out. He was then rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer. The truck driver had fled the accident spot, but later turned up at the police station, the officer added.

The DCP said the deceased man was identified as Ashish Dhanda from Mirchpur village in Haryana’s Hisar. Dhanda was identified with the help of cellphone numbers and documents found in his pocket. “We are collecting more details about him and verifying his antecedents to ascertain if he had a criminal background. Dhanda’s family has been informed and asked to identify and claim the body. They are on their way to Delhi,” said Singh adding they are yet to nab the absconding second suspect, who is has not been identified so far.

Police said they are checking hospitals across Delhi and Gurgaon to find out if Dhanda’s associate has been admitted anywhere. The motorcycle left behind was traced to an address in north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila. Its owner lived in a rented flat till four years ago. DCP Singh said they are probing if the bike had been reported stolen.

A case of armed robbery, causing death by negligence was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. “Efforts are on to nab the absconding suspect,” he said.