Casino run by former model busted in GK-1’s Pamposh Enclave

Police raided a casino in a GK-1 flat last week, arresting a former model who ran it and 14 alleged gamblers in the second such bust in recent days.

According to police sources, the casino at Pamposh Enclave in Greater Kailash-1 was being run by a 50-year-old woman who identified herself as a former model and the owner of an event management company.

After the bust late on Saturday, she told investigators that the casino was operating since 10-15 days, and that she and her son had moved into the flat a year ago. Besides her, 10 others who assisted in the operations were detained, said the sources on condition of anonymity.

Gambling is illegal in Delhi and Saturday’s bust comes less than a week after police found a casino in a south Delhi farmhouse from where 30 people were arrested.

When police raided the facility in GK-1, 14 businessmen were nabbed. Cops also retrieved Rs 8.5 lakh in cash and chips. The alleged gamblers were mostly businessmen and property dealers from Pitampura, Noida and Gurgaon.

Sources said Saturday’s raid was their second attempt to bust the casino. Last week, they received a tip-off but a raid was postponed at the last minute when a police informer told them that the flat was locked.

DCP south-east Romil Baaniya was not available for comments despite being sent several text.