CBI has filed false case against Satyendar Jain: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a false case against Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and his family and ‘failed’ to recover anything. A CBI team had conducted searches at his residence on Friday.

The AAP leaders said the premier investigating agency was allowing itself to be misused as a political weapon of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Addressing reporters, senior leader Ashutosh said the action was initiated to divert attention from the alleged failure of the Haryana government in handling the violence related to the Ram Rahim verdict.

“The AAP categorically states that the Modi government has unleashed all its agencies on the AAP, the Delhi government, MLAs and ministers to settle scores for the BJP’s humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections,” Ashutosh said.

Party spokesperson and Greater Kailash legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj said the CBI has no evidence against Jain and “it is allowing itself to be misused as a political weapon of the central government, which has been leaking same old and false information against the minister to defame him and his family”.

“The fact is that despite a year-old propaganda, the CBI has miserably failed in gathering any evidence against Mr. Jain. Despite having spent around nine hours at the residence of Satyendar Jain on Friday, all that the CBI recovered was Rs 50,000 cash, 52 grams gold, copies of income tax returns, election affidavits, a copy of the petition filed in the high court and inventory of the official furniture,” Bhardwaj said.

The term recovery of incriminating documents, as being claimed by the CBI to justify its raids, has fallen flat this time, he added.

The Delhi BJP, however, described the allegations of the AAP a result of ‘frustration’ over the case filed against their leader.

“The case has been filed by the CBI after investigations of hawala transactions allegations. Only a frustrated person and organisation will go to the extent of calling the FIR against Jain a ploy to divert attention from the Haryana and Punjab violence. It’s time the AAP leaders show maturity,” Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar said.