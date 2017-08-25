CBI searches health minister Satyendar Jain’s residence in money laundering case

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at the official residence of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain following the registration of an FIR against him on the charges of money laundering.

The CBI had iniated a probe against Jain in April this year by registering a preliminary inquiry in this regard. Now the inquiry has been converted into a formal FIR.

Besides Jain, the CBI has named his wife Poonam, his alleged associates Ajeet Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ankush Jain as accused in the case.

Four companies — Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited — have also been mentioned as accused in the matter.

The agency has alleged that Jain, while functioning as a public servant, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 1.62 crore(approx) during the period of February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

“His wife and associates have allegedly abetted the commission of said offence,” a CBI spokesperson said on Friday.

The CBI alleged that during its initial probe it found that Jain and his associates were involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore during the year 2015-16, through shell companies based in Delhi.

A CBI statement said before becoming a public servant, Jain was allegedly involved in laundering of Rs 11.78 crore during the years 2010-12.

The agency also alleged that Jain had control over these companies either in the form of being one of the directors of the companies and by holding 33 percent of shares in his name or in the names of his family members or others.

“Although, he had resigned from directorship of three companies in 2013 before contesting election, his investments in these companies were allegedly continued,” added the statement.

The CBI said the companies did not have any business and were shell companies and they were utilised for parking money in the form of investments in equity shares.