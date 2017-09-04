CM Arvind Kejriwal takes up water portfolio, to head Delhi Jal Board  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge of water ministry -- the first portfolio taken by the AAP leader after he became the CM in 2015. Kejriwal will also be the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board.

Kejriwal had refused to take any portfolio after his party stormed to power in 2015. However, during the 49-day AAP government in 2013-14, Kejriwal had kept five departments with him including power, finance, planning, vigilance and home.

Kejriwal will take over from Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was given the department in May after Kapil Mishra was sacked. Gautam will continue to hold the department of SC/ST, Gurudwara elections, social welfare and cooperatives.

Kejriwal met Gautam at his residence on Saturday and conveyed the decision to him. Gautam, who had taken over the water department barely three months ago, had reportedly conveyed to the CM that top officials, including the DJB CEO, were not letting him work and communicating important matters, sources said.

The decision by Kejriwal also comes on the heel of the death of 10 sanitation workers in Delhi’s sewers. DJB manages the sewer network in the national capital.

During the Congress government, then chief minister Sheila Dikshit headed the water utility for three consecutive terms.