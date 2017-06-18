Co-curricular quota admissions to Ambedkar University to begin on Friday

Students who have excelled in co-curricular activities (CCA) such as sports, theatre, fine arts, debating, creative writing, music or dance may find a special place at Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD).

The university offers a few supernumerary seats for those who have great skill in these activities. The applications to these categories will open on Friday.

The online and offline applications to all undergraduate programmes at AUD will close on Friday, after which the students who have already applied can choose these CCA categories.

Applicants can download the CCA application from the website and submit a hard copy of the completed forms with relevant certificates of achievements and portfolio (if any) to the Dean of student services, AUD, by July 1.

Officials confirmed that admissions under this category will be open only to candidates who have already applied to AUD and whose names are not present in the first and second lists of the course/s they have opted for.

The first cut-off list is expected on July 5. The second cut-off list is expected to be released on July 10. Auditions for these seats will begin on July 11.

Candidates applying to the PG programmes under CCA should obtain the minimum eligibility scores in the written test and interview to be considered for admission.

For both PG and UG applicants, a weightage of 30% will be given for interviews conducted by the CCA/sports panel and the remaining 70% will be accredited to the trial result.

Public relations officer Anshu Singh said, “CCA seats are supernumerary. The BA (Honours) programme in Economics, English, Psychology and Social Sciences and Humanities have two seats in each programme under the CCA/sports category. The BA (Honours) programme in History, Mathematics and Sociology have one seat in each programme under the CCA/sports category as these programmes are offered only at the Kashmere Gate campus.”

MA programmes except performance studies, film studies, visual art and literary art have one seat per programme under the CCA/sports category, she said.

These provisions are, however, not available for students of the School of Vocational Studies, School of Culture and Creative Expressions and the School of Business, Public Policy & Social Entrepreneurship.