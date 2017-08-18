Coming in September: An app to help you get a learner’s driving licence

Delhiites will now be able to apply for a learner’s driving licence through a mobile application from September.

The Delhi government has prepared an app that would not only accept applications for learners’ licence but would also let them give mock tests on their phones. “The mobile application is ready and we are waiting for the Bawana by-polls to conclude. We are looking at a September launch of the free service,” said an official of the transport department.

Explaining the features of the app, the official said location of all transport authorities (RTOs) will be shown on a map and all text will be available in English and Hindi.

“All information regarding learning licence fees, required documents, minimum age and eligibility will be available on the app. Besides, FAQ (frequently asked questions) and a question bank will be provided. The question bank will be in two parts — first, all questions with answers; second, there will be quizzes,” he said.

The learners’ licence test of the Delhi government is of 10 minutes and all questions are of objective type. An applicant gets the licence if he/she scores six out of 10 marks in the computerised test. No driving test is required as per the rules.

However, officials of the state-run Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), which has developed the app, said an applicant would have to visit the motor licensing office to appear for the test. “One will have to visit the RTO to give the test and on clearing it, the learners’ licence will be given on the spot,” the official said.

At present, such online facilities are available at our regional transport offices (RTO) at Vasant Vihar and Janakpuri,” said a transport department official.

For a learner’s licence, applicants first have to submit documents such as proof of age, residence, educational qualification, declaration of physical fitness, passport size photographs, etc. before the learner’s test.