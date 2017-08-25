Cops set to file chargesheet in death of man killed for objecting public urination

Nearly three months after an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death after objecting to public urination, the police are set to file four chargesheets against the four accused students nabbed after the murder. However, five other assailants, including one who allegedly dealt the fatal blows, are on the run.

Ravinder Kumar, 32, was thrashed by about a dozen youths at an e-rickshaw stand outside the GTB Nagar Metro station in north Delhi on the evening of May 27. He died of internal injuries minutes later.

Eyewitnesses had recounted that the attackers were led by two young students, including a minor boy, with whom Kumar had an altercation earlier in the day when he urged them to use the public toilet nearby instead of urinating on the wall.

“We have already submitted the police investigation report against the minor boy. We will be filing four chargesheets against the arrested accused by early next week,” a senior police officer said.

Those nabbed include Shekhar Kapasia and the juvenile boy — the two youths who had allegedly begun the fight and had later led the killers. The other two arrested men are Mehul and Atul, who had allegedly brought the killers on their car and motorcycle.

The police are calling the murder a “conspiracy” because of the planning that went into the crime. “When stopped from urinating, the two accused youths had tried to attack Ravinder. But when other e-rickshaw drivers prevented the assault, one of the suspects invoked his caste and threatened to teach Ravinder a lesson,” said Anil Kumar, SHO (Mukherjee Nagar).

The duo had then decided to get done with their semester exam – their last paper was on May 27 – before calling their other friends to accompany them to take “revenge”. “Some of those involved in the attack did not even care to ask why Ravinder was to be assaulted,” said the officer.

Among the attackers was Ankit, a young college student who rolled a few stones in a towel and rained blows on Ravinder’s chest. These blows allegedly killed Ravinder. Ankit and four others are absconding and court proceedings to declare them as proclaimed offenders are in process.

“I will rest only when a judge convicts at least three of these attackers: Shekhar who led the attack, Ankit who rained the blows and the third man who held Ravinder from behind while he was being thrashed,” Ravinder’s brother, Rajesh, told Hindustan Times on Thursday.

As Rajesh continues to ride his e-rickshaw, from the very same spot where his brother was killed, he and his friends have ensured there is no more public urination in the area.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to ensure Ravinder’s death does not go in vain. He died while trying to maintain cleanliness around the place we have our meals and operate from. We keep an eye out for anyone urinating here,” said Rahul, an e-rickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, after Ravinder’s murder, his wife Rani decided to remarry and has decided to live with her own parents until she finds someone. The couple had been married for less than a year.

“She took the right decision. She should not be made to suffer for the rest of her life because of the acts of some people. When she spoke her mind, we encouraged her to go ahead with her decision,” said Ravinder’s father, Surender.