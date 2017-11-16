Couple found dead in south Delhi home, neighbours ‘woken up by cries of infant son’

A young couple was found dead at their residence in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar early on Thursday morning with their six-month-old son crying in one of the rooms. The police are looking at murder and suicide angles, though no note was found on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Ram Chander, 31, and his wife Neetu, 27. The couple also have a three-year-old son who was not at home at that time.

A police officer told Hindustan Times that they had received a PCR call at around 5-30 am from Neetu’s mother. Mohar Singh, a relative of Ram Chander, said the mother was informed by a neighbour who heard cries of the infant. As Neetu’s mother reached the house and raised an alarm, other relatives also gathered and broke the door open.

Singh said Neetu was lying in one of the rooms while Chander was found hanging inside. A team from Neb Sarai police station reached the spot soon after. Police said there were ligature marks around Neetu’s neck and she too could have died of hanging.

“The bodies have been sent for post mortem. We can ascertain the cause of death once the report is obtained,” an officer said. Prima facie, an outsider’s involvement is ruled out.

The police are also looking at dowry angle. Since the marriage had not completed seven years, an inquest has been initiated in the matter. Singh said though the couple fought occasionally, the situation was never alarming.

The deaths, he claimed, came as a surprise as even on Wednesday night, Chander spent time with his family and had dinner in presence of his mother-in-law. “He was not under any debt. We are puzzled,” Chander said.

The couple lived in L Block Sangam Vihar and had been married for the past four years. Singh worked as a driver. They had dropped off their elder son at a relative’s place in the same locality on Wednesday, the police said.