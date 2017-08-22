Couple posing as beauticians stole from west Delhi homes

A young couple was arrested on Tuesday for stealing cash and jewellery from west Delhi homes by posing as beauticians providing in-home beauty care.

Anjali Rajpoot, an 18-year-old from Inderpuri, and her lover Sumit operated in the afternoon and targeted women alone at home.

They travelled door to door offering their service and if a woman fell for it, Rajpoot would put make-up on the client’s face, taking special care to apply a little extra on the eyelids.

As the client kept her eyes shut, the man cleaned the house of valuables. They sneaked out thereafter with the loot.

“The woman would instruct the customer not to move or wash her face for an hour for best results. That would ensure Sumit moved in the house freely searching for cash or jewellery,” said Vijay Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (west).

The duo stole Rs 24,000 and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh in two strikes reported to police from neighbourhoods in Inderpuri in June.

They had sold some of the stolen jewellery and used the money to buy electronics such as television and air-conditioner. Police recovered Rs 64,000 cash and some unsold jewellery.

Police said leads provided by the victims helped nab Rajput in her home. She gave away the whereabouts of her boyfriend, whom she had met a year ago.

The modus operandi is the brainchild of Sumit, who worked with a gold firm in central Delhi’s Shadipur and wanted to make quick money.