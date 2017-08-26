Crackdown against illegal buses to decongest Dhaula Kuan

Days after Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects to decongest the busy Dhaula Kuan road, the city administration too has buckled up and has started focusing on reducing vehicles on the stretch.

In a two-pronged strategy, the Delhi transport department has started impounding illegal buses plying from the Dhaula Kuan bus stop while the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has redesigned its bus routes. “We have impounded 110 illegal buses from Dhaula Kuan. Majority of these buses have Rajasthan’s registration and were bound for Jaipur,” a transport official.

The move comes after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a series of meetings to decongest the Capital. Dhaula Kuan is the first out of the five major traffic bottlenecks that are being decongested on an immediate basis.

The department has deputed three teams on the spot for this purpose. Besides, operators of these buses are selling tickets to passengers through online booking services which also is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

A study by the traffic police revealed that the Dhaula Kuan bus stand was the primary source of traffic snarls as buses, both legal and illegal, used to stop there in an unorganized manner. At a later stage, authorities will have to shift the bus stand to a different location.

The DTC is changing as many as 11 bus routes to stop buses from piling up. “We have already begun action on this. From August 21, four bus routes – 588, 588A, 783 and RL-75 - have been re-routed to the ring road directly via the Thimayya Park circle. Under phase one of this project, we had earlier re-routed at least four other buses,” a DTC official said.

The five corridors that are being decongested under phase one are Aurobindo Chowk to Andheria More, Neela Gumbad to Badarpur Flyover, 11 Murti to Dhaula Kuan, Chirag Delhi Crossing to Savitri Flyover, Dhaula Kuan flyover to Gurgaon flyover Sanjay T-point. These are a part of the 28 most congested stretches identified by the traffic police.

The larger plan, however, includes revamping 77 corridors in total which have been categorised as ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ types on the basis of volume of road users and visibility of corridors.

On August 14, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari announced a slew of projects to decongest Delhi and Gurgaon. Gadkari had promised that by 2019, the stretch between Dhaula Kuan to IGI airport – one of the most congested in Delhi – will see a major turnaround.

The Rs 270-crore project will clear the bottleneck at the junction of station road with NH8 in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro station. As per NHAI’s plan, this junction will be made signal-free. The highways authority will build a flyover on the right carriageway for the traffic moving from Gurgaon to Delhi. A U-turn will also be provided.

On the station road a vehicular underpass is being constructed for facilitating smooth movement of defence personnel. Besides, two foot over bridges with escalators will also be constructed for facilitate pedestrian movement and bus bays will also be made. Work for the project is likely to begin in October.