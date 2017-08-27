CRRI suggests Rs 20-crore noise barrier for new RTR flyover

The residents of Vasant Vihar, West End and Anand Niketan, Munirka and other areas near the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover may get relief from the deafening sound of traffic as the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has recommended using high-quality noise barriers at the under construction flyover.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is constructing the flyover, had asked the CRRI to study the noise pattern in the area and how much it will increase after the flyover becomes operational.

The research institute said that the noise will increase to 78-82 db and further by 10 dbin the night. As per standards, it should be 55db in residential areas during the day and 45db in the night.

CRRI has proposed micro perforated noise barriers, which will absorb the noise instead of reflective sheets that were installed in the existing infrastructure.

“We have recommended noise barrier at the flyover as it passes through residential areas. Such noise barriers are used in Taiwan, China and we recently got them installed at BR Ambedkar flyover in Mumbai. This barrier will reduce the noise by 18db-20 db. It has small holes and the noise from the traffic will go to a box and be absorbed there. The height of the barrier should be 3.5 metres,” said Nasim Akhtar, scientist with CRRI, who has done the study.

The 900-metre existing flyover, opened in October 2009, was a single carriageway. To decongest the existing flyover, it was decided to construct a parallel flyover in 2014. But due to residents moving court and other hindrances, the construction kept getting delayed. The new flyover is 2.7-km-long and is expected to be completed by June, 2018.

“Various traffic surveys in tandem with noise and vibration monitoring were conducted at four locations falling on the flyover corridor to understand the traffic scenario and the noise generated. Due to joints in flyover span, approximately 10db noise will increase at flyover in the night time. Maximum noise level can even cross 100db,” the report said.

The report said that though both absorptive and reflective type of noise barriers are available, but the absorptive are recommended as they last up to 20 years.

“A good noise barrier should be lightweight yet strong and durable, and should also be water/fire resistant. It should also be easy to maintain and assemble and disintegrate,” the report further said.

The Delhi government will now have to take the call as the new noise barrier will cost approximately Rs 20 crore while the one at the existing flyover had costed Rs 1.5 crore.

“We have got the study conducted to understand the pattern. They have recommended the high quality barriers and it is up to the government to decide,” said a PWD official.