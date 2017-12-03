Cyclone Ockhi’s outflow likely to trigger drizzle in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday

Cyclone Ockhi, which has wrought havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, is likely to trigger a drizzle in Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday.

As moisture laden winds gushed into the mainland from the Arabian Sea, clouds started taking shape over entire northwest India including the National Capital Region. The increasing moisture levels are also triggering mist and shallow fog in the morning.

“An outflow of the cyclone has reached northwest India. This is likely to trigger some light rain or drizzle on Wednesday. There could be some thunder on Tuesday evening,” said Kuldeep Srivasatava, a scientist with the regional weather forecast department.

Pollution levels are also expected to come down soon after the rain as the sky becomes clear. The drizzle could wash up some of the pollutants, particularly the particulate matter. The city has been under a grip of very poor level of air pollution over the past few weeks.

The partly cloudy sky and the high doses of moisture in the air are likely to push up the mercury levels too. The minimum temperature that had dropped below eight degrees Celsius a week ago is likely to increase to around 11 degrees Celsius from Tuesday. The day temperature, however, is likely to drop by around two degrees.

“The sun’s rays would be cut off by the cloud cover and hence day temperature could drop. The cloud cover will not allow the land to radiate the heat at night. Hence night temperature could rise,” said Srivasatava.

MeT experts forecast that once the clouds disappear and the sky clears up, there could be a sharp drop in the night temperature. The mercury could again drop to around eight degrees Celsius or below.