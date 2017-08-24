Day after casino busted in Delhi farmhouse, five policemen suspended

A day after an illegal casino operating from a south Delhi farmhouse was busted, the Delhi Police suspended three of its personnel, including the local station house officer (SHO).

The suspended officers are accused of not doing enough to crack down on the casino that had been flourishing in a 13-acre farmhouse since mid-May.

“By suspending these five policemen, we have sent a strong message to our non-performing or delinquent personnel. No lapses or negligence will be tolerated. The staff will have to pull up their socks and be vigilant of such illegal activities taking place in their area,” said Madhur Verma, public relations officer of the Delhi Police.

The suspended men have been identified as Inspector Govind Singh (SHO, Fatehpur Beri), assistant sub-inspectors Brij Kishore and Rajender, head constable Ravinder and constable Puran.

According to investigators, the local police were aware about the casino operating from a farmhouse that has also served as a site for shooting TV soaps and films, but they were not conducting a raid as they “couldn’t get access to the casino because it was heavily guarded”.

The raid on Tuesday night was conducted by a vigilance team of south district that scaled the walls of the farmhouse and arrested 30 persons, including the farmhouse owner, a retired Army Major.

“If the local police claim they were unaware about the casino, they have failed to detect an organised crime happening in the neighbourhoods under them,” said a senior police officer, adding it will also be probed if the local police were under the payroll of the casino owners.

The 30 persons arrested from the casino include the owner of the farmhouse, 14 players, 10 organisers and five female attendants. Thirteen luxury cars were also seized from the farmhouse that mostly had businessmen and property dealers from Delhi and NCR as its customers.