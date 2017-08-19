DCW chief says child lock increases possibility of crime in cabs, seeks removal

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has recommended that the ‘child lock’ facility in cabs be disabled as there is the possibility of an increase in crime against women due to the facility.

The women’s panel, which had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, had sent a notice to the transport department and summoned officials after getting no reply to the notice.

DCW chairperson Swati Jaihind recommended that the transport department issue guidelines for removing child lock from cabs and commercial vehicles.

She recommended that stickers, warning passengers to check and unlock the child lock before starting the journey, should be put near the rear seat and on the rear door of the cab.

Special commissioner (transport) appeared before the commission’s chairperson and said child lock in cars is a safety feature and such a recommendation will come under the jurisdiction of the Union road and transportation ministry.

“He assured us that this issue raised by the DCW will be put before the Union road and transportation ministry. He said he supports the DCW’s recommendation of putting stickers as a prerequisite for obtaining a permit. He said he will recommend the same in the board meeting with the state transport authority and will make all efforts to get it passed,” a DCW official said.

Jaihind said if a woman passenger is travelling alone and the cab driver activates the child lock, she will not be able to open the door from inside. “If the child lock is activated, a passenger cannot open the door from inside even if they wished to. That increases the possibility of a crime,” her statement read.

The DCW chief said a woman should feel safe while travelling in a cab and that the commission is working towards making cab journeys secure.