DCW chief suspects human trafficking in Virender Dev Dikshit’s ashrams

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday visited two more centres run by spiritual leader Virender Dev Dixit at Karawal Nagar and Nangloi and demanded a CBI probe into what she suspected was a human trafficking racket being run by him.

Following a public interest litigation, the Delhi High Court had set up a committee comprising lawyers and Jaihind, the child welfare Committee and DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta to inspect the premises of the institute. The court asked the committee to inspect eight other similar centres being run by the organisation.

The PIL was filed by an NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment. The NGO had informed the court that many minors and women were allegedly being illegally confined in the ashram.

Till now, the panel has rescued 41 girls from two ashrams in Rohini and Mohan Garden.

On Monday, the panel, including Jaihind and Ajay Verma, advocate appointed as amicus curae by the HC in the matter, visited Baba Virender Dev Dixit’s ashram at Karawal Nagar and Nangloi.

Maliwal said she suspected the ashrams were being cleaned up.“The CBI should raid all the eight ashrams at the same time. We are able to inspect one ashram at one time and that has probably alerted the institute. Today we were informed by the locals in Nangloi that before we reached, 20 girls were taken away,” she said.

Maliwal said she suspected Dixit of running a human trafficking racket. She said she has found irrational and evil teachings of Dixit in forms of literature and posters at the ashrams.

“He says that his female disciples should try and increase their love percentage with him and that would make them lovely. Further that sleeping with him would ensure that the female disciples don’t get bad dreams. These ashrams should be closed down,” Maliwal said.

The DCW said the Karawal Nagar ashram had six girls kept in a similar manner like the Vijay Vihar, Rohini and other ashrams. “The ashram was smaller but had prison-like surroundings. The girls were kept under lock and key and all doors were locked,” a statement from the DCW said.

Maliwal said proper registers were not being maintained to record as to where did the girls come from and for how long have they been there.

“Girls were giving evasive replies and three of them appeared to be minors. We have asked the CWC to interview them and shift them to shelter homes to ensure their counselling,” she said.

At the Nangloi ashram, there were 10-15 women and some registers and literature was confiscated from there, the women’s panel said.