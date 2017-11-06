DDA housing scheme 2017: Applicants can make corrections online till Nov 10

Homebuyers who have applied for the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) housing scheme 2017 can now make corrections in the form or remove deficiencies, the land owning agency has said.

The DDA has put details of all applicants online and provided an “online correction option”.

The facility will remain available on the authority’s website under the “hotlinks” or “online public service” option till November 10.

The agency is planning to hold the draw for the scheme by the end of this month after the corrections are carried out.

“We are offering a final opportunity for applicants to make the required rectifications. Applicants can check their details online, and if they have any objections or intend to carry our correction or complete any deficiency, they may submit the information online,” said JP Agrawal, principal commissioner (housing), DDA.

He said people can write to the deputy director (DDA housing scheme 2017) or submit details in person at Vikas Sadan (DDA’s headquarters) in INA market till November 10.

“It is clear that no request for change in preferred ‘choice’ — location of flats will be allowed. If no objections are received till November 10, it will be presumed that the data is correct and we will go ahead with the draw. Importantly, no request for withdrawal of applications will be entertained after November 10 once the process for correction is completed,” Agarwal said.

Draw for housing scheme 2017

The draw for the scheme was scheduled for October around Diwali, but could not be held as the DDA failed to compile applicants’ particulars. The agency had blamed the banks, which were authorised to accept application forms, for the delay, saying they did not provide information in time.

“It will take another few days to make corrections after November 10, following which we will be able in position to conduct the draw. We are expecting to organise the lottery by the end of this month,” said Agrawal.

Eight banks were roped in by the DDA to collect forms for its new housing scheme. More than 41,000 applications were submitted under the scheme offering 12,000 flats across four income categories.

As per rules, the DDA is required to hold the draw of lots within three months after the last date of form submission — a target, which the official said, the authority will meet.