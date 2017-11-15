DDA to offer 20,000 flats in 2018 housing scheme, to be launched in June

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will offer 20,000 plush flats in Narela, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj and Jasola in its latest housing scheme to be launched in June 2018.

Currently, the flats are under construction and DDA officials said the work will be completed by March 2018. Notorious for offering second-hand flats with poor amenities, the DDA will provide facilities such as multi-level underground parking, rainwater harvesting units, buildings that can withstand an earthquake of 8.5 on Richter scale and spacious bedrooms in its latest project.

The once much sought after DDA flats have, of late, been losing out to private housing projects which provide better amenities at lower rates in the National Capital Region. Of the 25,000 flats auctioned by DDA in its 2014 scheme, nearly 8,500 allottees surrendered their apartments citing small size and lack of infrastructure.

“We have started work on the scheme. A committee has been constituted and we expect to roll it out by June next year,” said JP Agarwal, principal commissioner, housing, DDA.

The 2018 scheme will have flats for all income groups — LIG, MIG, HIG and EWS. “Prices of the flats have not been fixed yet,” Agarwal said.

The decision to roll out the new housing scheme was taken in a recent review meeting of the authority presided over by DS Mishra, secretary, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, officials said. This is in accordance with the ministry’s housing for all plans of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY urban), under which the authority has set targets of rolling out at least one lakh houses till 2022, they said.

“The allottees can avail the loans from banks for which they are entitled to subsidy benefits ranging between Rs 1.4 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh under PMAY scheme,” Agarwal said.

Draw of lots for 2017 scheme

Officials said the draw of lots for the 2017 housing scheme, which was earlier scheduled for October, will now be held by November end, officials said.

The 12,000 flats, in the price range of Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore, are located across Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur.

“We received 2,900 applications of rectification in forms till the November 10 deadline. We are disposing off the rectifications and will do a trial draw in a few days and finally organise the draw for allotments by November end,” Agarwal said. More than 41,000 applications were submitted for the flats across four income categories.