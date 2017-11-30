DDA woman employee alleges sexual harassment by officials

A woman working with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has alleged that she was sexually harassed by four employees, including a senior official, of the urban body, the police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, she alleged that they sexually harassed her for over two and a half years and made videos of the incidents, they said.

The woman got a job in the DDA after her husband’s death in 2014, the police said.

Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said, “We have received the complaint and we are in the process of initiating legal action.”

She has also alleged that the accused had threatened to kill her and were not paying her dues, the police said.

The woman has approached senior DDA officials and apprised them about the matter.

“The woman has submitted a complaint to DDA authorities, alleging sexual harassment. An inquiry has been ordered into the case. Action will be taken accordingly,” a senior DDA official said.

The police said that they were trying to ascertain when the incidents of harassment took place.