Decomposed body found hanging from a tree on JNU campus in Delhi

The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in south Delhi on Tuesday evening in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The man was identified as Rampravesh Singh of Najafgarh from government-issued identity documents found on the body, said Milind Mahadeo Dumbere , the deputy commissioner of police (southwest).

“It (the body) appeared to have been hanging there for at least six to seven days,” Dumbere said, adding the man’s age was about 40 years.

The items found on the body included a mobile phone, Aadhaar card, voter identity card and a driving licence for heavy vehicles.

He said someone informed police about the body hanging in an isolated and forested part of the sprawling JNU campus.

“Once the postmortem is completed, we will get more clarity on the time of death,” said Dumbere.

Police were also trying to ascertain if the man was employed by any university staff.

The police are yet to trace the family members of the deceased. When a police team reached the Najafgarh address which was mentioned in his documents, it was found that he did not live there anymore.

“He had taken that house on rent but vacated it a few months ago. We also checked the local police station records there but no missing person with the description matching that of Rampravesh was found,” said Dumbere.

The investigators have informed other police stations in Delhi NCR to check records of all adult males who have gone missing in the past fortnight.

While the campus does not have any CCTV camera, police would now scan the footages available from the ones in the close vicinity of the JNU campus.

“We are also questioning security guards of the campus and showing them the photographs of the person to ascertain if anybody had seen him entering or roaming in the campus,” said an investigator.

Police are also examining the list of abandoned vehicles and the vehicle entry record to find if Rampravesh had drove down to the campus.