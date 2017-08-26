Decongest Delhi: Stack parking lots with night facility to be built at 10 spots

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in order to beat the shrinking parking space, has decided to construct multilevel automatic stack parking lots at 10 prominent locations in the city.

The move has come a month after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had announced construction of a similar number of stack parking lots near metro stations, especially on the Green Line — that connects Mundka and Inderlok stations.

However, unlike its north counterpart, the south corporation has decided to construct these parkings near busy markets, metro stations as well as residential areas so that these facilities can be used by visitors as well as residents living in the neighbourhood. Overnight parking will be available at these lots for citizens at 50% concession.

The places that have been identified for the construction of parking lots in south Delhi are Defence Colony market, Rajouri Garden, M Block, GK-II, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas Village, Balbir Saxena Marg (near Aurbindo Marg), M Block, GK I (two plots), Lajpat Nagar (near PVR 3Cs), Shivaji Place District Centre and District Centre, Janakpuri.

“The sites for Defence Colony market, Rajouri Garden and Greater Kailash-II (M block market) are approved and tendering process is going on while for rest places correspondence is going on with land owning agency for transferring land,” said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, mayor, SDMC.

Residents of Defence Colony, however, expressed their displeasure over construction of a parking lot in the market and shared their apprehensions with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Meanwhile, to deal with increasing parking mess at Aurbindo Market, SDMC has also asked for a portion of surface parking lot at Hauz Khas Village from the Delhi Development Authority.

“We will use the place for constructing multilevel stack parking. Similarly, for decongesting the Yusuf Sarai (Aurbindo Marg) and Lajpat Nagar areas, we have asked for land from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Another 8,000 square metre of land belonging to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, near Shivaji Place District Centre has been demanded for the same purpose,” said a official.

He added that automatic stack car parking lots were cost effective and took less time to build.

At these multilevel stack parking lots, cars can be moved vertically as well as horizontally with automatic power lifts. Also, a computer system will give information about the vacant slots so that the cars would be parked conveniently.

“The visitor would be given password or issued card (in place of parking slip) while entering the place through computers. This would help in identifying the number of hours for which car is parked at the lot and help in collection of fees accordingly. There will be minimum human interference and it will ensure that people do not have to haggle with parking attendants,” said a senior south corporation official.