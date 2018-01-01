Delhi: Absconding 22-year-old arrested for murdering neighbour in September

Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a 22-year-old man who, with his friends, had allegedly hacked to death his neighbour over suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife, police said on Monday.

The crime took place in September 10, 2017 and a case of murder was registered the next day at the Samaypur Badli police station. The alleged accused, Dhiresh Narayan, had allegedly chopped off his neighbour Javed Ansari’s head and threw it in an isolated field in outer Delhi’s Siraspur village in Samaypur Badli area, police said.

His two friends were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended while the prime accused was on the run along with his other partner in crime, said police.

Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said Narayan was arrested around 10am on Monday from near Mukarba Chowk while he was waiting at a bus stop to board a bus heading to Punjab. “A police team was formed after we learnt about Narayan’s plan and laid a trap near the bus stop. The team caught Nayaran soon after he reached there,” said Tirkey.

During the interrogation, Narayan allegedly confessed to his involvement in planning and executing the murder of Ansari.

Narayan told the police that he suspected Ansari of having an affair with his wife. He spoke to Ansari several times, asking him to stay away from his wife. Ansari allegedly promised Narayan that he would not meet or speak to his wife again.

“However, after sensing that Ansari was not keeping his promise and was still seeing his wife, Narayan planned to teach Ansari a lesson,” said an investigator, adding that Narayan roped in his friends Suman, Rahul, Gulab Singh and a minor boy to execute the murder plan.

On the night of September 10, the officer said, Narayan allegedly lured Ansari to an isolated spot on the pretext of sorting out their differences. When they reached, Narayan’s friends allegedly overpowered and assaulted Ansari.

“Narayan then chopped off Ansari’s head using a Dao (large flat Chinese blade used to cut wood). He carried Ansari’s head in his hand and dumped it in a field some distance away from the murder spot,” said Tirkey adding Gulab Singh and Rahul were arrested and the juvenile was apprehended by the local police.

A reward of Rs 20,000 each was announced on Narayan and Suman’s arrests.