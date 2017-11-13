Delhi air pollution: Light rainfall predicted over next 2 days, might clear smog

After choking in a deadly haze that has gripped Delhi for a week, residents of the Capital can hope for some relief as the Met department on Monday predicted rainfall over the next three days which is expected to clear the smog.

“Light rainfall is likely in states surrounding Delhi and in Delhi over the next three days, and this could result in a change in wind pattern in the region,” Charan Singh, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department, told Reuters. “Smog will start to abate starting tomorrow (Tuesday).”

But Skymet, India’s only private weather forecaster, said dense smog would continue over Delhi and the surrounding area for at least the next two days.

On Monday, air quality deteriorated in Delhi even as the schools reopened after being shut for four days due to pollution. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 468, up from 460 average on Sunday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the decline was because of fall in temperature, increased cloud cover, lower wind speed at ground level, and inflow of pollutants from Punjab and Haryana through higher altitude winds.

For almost a week now, air quality has remained in the “severe” zone across the National Capital Region, prompting to the Indian Medical Association to declare a health emergency.

The Supreme Court is due to hear a petition filed by a New Delhi lawyer to direct government authorities to tackle the “intolerable and unbearable air pollution”.

In Chandigarh, the Met department has predicted a cloudy and rainy week with light rainfall on November 14-15 (Tuesday, Wednesday) that could see a dip in temperature as well.

“The weather will turn cloudy from Monday evening onwards and there are chances of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light rain showers will further bring a dip in the day’s temperature by 2-3°C,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

He added the showers will clean the environment and bring down pollution level.