Delhi air pollution LIVE: NGT allows construction activities, to hear petition on odd-even plan today

Delhi air quality improved marginally on Friday but scientists warned that it may deteriorate in the coming days.

The National Green Tribunal will take up the Arvind Kejriwal’s review petition on the odd-even vehicle rationing plan, which exempts women drivers and two-wheelers.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Control and Prevention) Authority (EPCA) rolled back the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi and fourfold hike on parking fees.

Here are the live updates:

11.05am: National Green Tribunal allows construction activities in the national capital, asks for preventive measures to be taken in order to control air pollution.

11am: Ban on entry of trucks lifted but should be properly regulated, says National Green Tribunal.

8.35am: The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 344, which was a very minor improvement from Thursday’s 348 but still remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

8.30am: The sky is likely to remain clear over the weekend. There is also no prediction of rain, Met officials said.

8.10am: Forty trains delayed, 13 rescheduled and six cancelled at New Delhi Railway Station