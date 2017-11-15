Delhi air quality off ‘severe’ mark yet ‘very poor’, expect cloudy sky today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital was recorded at 368 by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10am on Wednesday. While the AQI is below the severe mark and is considered ‘normal’ at this time of the year, it is still in ‘very poor’ category and higher than Tuesday’s 24-hour average of 308.

Weathermen said Delhi will witness ‘very poor’ air for some time now. The changing weather conditions have been favourable and have helped improve the air quality since Sunday, they said. Government’s monitoring agency, SAFAR, had also predicted that pollution levels will improve on Wednesday.

The Met department, however, predicted that the skies will remain partly cloudy with layers of mist in morning hours for the next two days. There is no prediction of rains, however, they said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius, which was a notch above normal. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 27.7 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum was 14 degree Celsius .

Delhi had registered six continuous days of “severe” air quality last week because of which several emergency measures, including closure of schools, were put into action. It had entered ‘severe’ zone on November 7 and hit its peak of 486 on November 9. On Tuesday, the air quality improved by over 150 points and came to 308, which is the lowest so far since October 23. The last time Delhi witnessed such a prolonged spell of severe air quality was in November 2016 when the city faced its worst smog in 17 years.

On Tuesday, the NGT, while hearing the Delhi government’s modification petition on odd even drive, pulled up the city administration for inaction that had led to an “environmental and health emergency”. The NGT will hear the Arvind Kejriwal government’s modified petition on Thursday.