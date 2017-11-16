Delhi airport rated fourth in passenger survey across eight cities, Cochin on top

Waiting time at the airport is still the biggest concern for passengers, a feedback survey conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has pointed out.

Of the eight airports surveyed on parameters such as courtesy and helpfulness of security staff, thoroughness of security inspection, waiting time at security inspection and feeling of being safe and secure, passengers placed Delhi on the fourth position while Cochin was on the top.

Of the 3.3 lakh passengers who responded to CISF’s survey, 95.58 per cent rated the CISF as excellent and very good on all four parameters.

While passengers were happy with the removal of baggage tag stamping, they want the staff to be more courteous.

The survey was conducted at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Cochin airports.

“Only .94% of the total passengers rated the CISF as average/unsatisfactory. This rating was given on only one or two parameters such as “waiting time in security inspection” and “courtesy and attitude to help”. A majority of them rated us excellent but our focus is on those who criticized us. The objective of the survey was to bring improvement in service and we will analyse the response of passengers who are not satisfied with us,” OP Singh, director general of CISF said.

The feedback survey was conducted for a month in October. The CISF will now hire an agency to analyse the survey result.

Ideally, as per international standards, it should not take more than 12 minutes for a passenger to clear the security check.

“Some passengers also suggested the staff deployed at the gate should greet passengers with a smile and should know the local language. Some of them want more women personnel and booths for frisking. We will improve on that,” Singh added.

“The response to the tag-less security was very heartening where majority of the passengers appreciated the initiative of dispensing of stamping from hand baggage tags and suggested this system should be implemented at all the airports. Effort is being made and matter is being pursued with airport operators to provide all requisite security requirements at the earliest so that tag-less security can be implemented at all airports,” Singh said.