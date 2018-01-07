Delhi: Angered by friends’ taunts, family attacks woman, kill her cousin for eloping

The family members of 23-year-old Meenakshi, who attacked her and murdered her cousin Dinesh, 30, with whom she had allegedly eloped, “have no remorse” for their crime, police said on Saturday.

Meenakshi’s brother, Shankar (22), a gym trainer, and his maternal uncle Rinku, told police that they allegedly planned and executed the murderous attack on Friday to secure their family’s reputation.

A round-the-clock police security cover has been provided to Meenakshi at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where she is recuperating.

The duo claimed that their neighbours and friends had started making fun of them and their family members and passed objectionable remarks since Meenakshi eloped with her cousin Dinesh, who was the father of three children, said a senior investigating officer.

“The two claimed they decided to kill Meenakshi and Dinesh immediately after they eloped on Monday. We asked them if they have any regret for ruining their future by committing the crime, the two said they did everything to secure their family’s reputation in the society,” said the officer.

The attack took place on Friday in Mayur Vihar when Dinesh and Meenakshi were on their way in a cab to an advocate’s home in Ashok Nagar to solemnise their marriage. Dinesh’s cousin Sunil, was with them in the cab, police said.

While the duo confessed to their crime, police are now looking for two more family members who were part of the conspiracy and the person who had given information about the location of Meenakshi and Dinesh on Friday evening.

Dinesh was stabbed a dozen times in his hands, chest and abdomen, and his throat was slit using a meat cleaver. Meenakshi was stabbed nine times. Her life was saved by a home guard who heard her cries and challenged the attackers, and later overpowered them with the help of some passersby.

On Saturday, police also detained Sunil for questioning. Sunil was with Dinesh and Meenakshi at the time of the attack. At Dallupura near the Mayur Vihar canal, Dinesh and Sunil asked the cab driver to pull over so they could relieve themselves. While the two were urinating, Shankar and Rinku arrived in another cab and began stabbing Dinesh. When Meenakshi tried to intervene, she was also attacked. Sunil fled the crime scene but later turned up at the hospital, said police.

“We are questioning Sunil to ascertain if he was the one who had informed the location of Shankar and Rinku. Only Sunil knew that the two had planned to solemnise their marriage in a Delhi court with the help of the advocate,” said the officer.

Sunil was in contact with Dinesh after he eloped on Monday. He knew Dinesh was using an alternate number, said police. “We are not sure whether Sunil knowingly lured the couple into the trap or was convinced by someone on the pretext of resolving the matter. A few suspects are still absconding. Their questioning will help us ascertain who actually double-crossed the couple,” said the officer.

Police officials fear that someone from Meenakshi’s family might attempt to harm her in the hospital. Police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed in the ward where she is undergoing treatment.