Delhi BJP to rope in senior leaders without post to draw poll strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has decided to engage former office bearers to strengthen organisational structure and draw strategy to take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in assembly elections.

A party functionary privy to the development said the leadership will reach out to senior party leaders, who have not been given any post or responsibility in the present team and urge them to help the party with their experience.

“The motive is to take benefit from their experience and expertise. There are several capable leaders without any posts or responsibility. They were previously holding important positions in the organization and have performed well. The leadership is of the opinion that they should be involved to lay out a road map for assembly election to uproot AAP government,” he said.

Sources in BJP said a list of senior party leaders — former state and district functionaries, who were earlier sidelined during formation of new team of state officer bearers — is being prepared.

The job to identify the old guards has been given to a two-member team, a serving office bearer and a former president of a wing of the state unit.

“Following preliminary analysis, it has been found that there are around 50-75 leaders, who could not be accommodated in the present team but they can play an important role in making party stronger. A meeting is being called with them in which Manoj Tiwari will also be present,” a source in the party said.

The meeting is likely to be held next week.

The decision in this regard was taken in an informal meeting on Friday in which Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and other party leaders were present.

“These leaders may be given significant responsibilities during reshuffle in the state unit or a few of them are likely to be appointed to carry out various party activities. This will help in party’s restructuring as the present team is considered lacking in experience,” a party insider said.