Delhi: BJP upset as MCD officials on deputation being granted extensions without consultation

Extension being granted to senior officials posted in municipal corporations on deputation has triggered concerns in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. The party leaders are not pleased with the way top municipal functionaries are approving continuation of service without having consultation with the leadership.

“Recently, three leaders of EDMC — Mayor, Leader of House, and a senior member of the standing committee — jointly approved extension for a senior official, who is currently posted on deputation since 2015. Even, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was not aware of the development,” said a senior party functionary.

Sources said around two dozen officers in North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations have been continuing in the same department despite the directives by the top leadership.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said the party has taken strong exception of the development and is contemplating ways to rein in those councillors on key positions, who are allegedly defying the directions of the leadership.

“There were clear directives from the party that no officer on deputation should be given time after three years of service and those who are posted in particular department for more than three years should be moved out. We had denied tickets to all sitting councillors in view of ‘rampant corruption’ allegations in three municipalities. The idea was to bring clean administration and weed out corrupt practices. But their action is against the party’s policy,” he said.

Neema Bhagat, EDMC Mayor told HT if the tensure of any officer who is long serving in the corporation had been extended, she will look into the matter.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said there is clear-cut policy for posting and transfer for clean and transparent civic administration and there will be no compromise on the issue of corruption. “Soon after the election results, I had made my intension clear that there will be no room for corruption. We had said no extension will be given to officers who have completed their terms of deputation,” he said.