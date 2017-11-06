Delhi bookie steals back sold off Audi, wanted to show ex-wife he wasn’t a loser

It was his Audi and he wanted it back, real bad. So what if he had sold it to pay off gambling debts.

The black Audi was more than a car for 26-year-old Delhi bookie Amit Kumar. It was a message – to his ex-wife who had walked out on him because he wasn’t earning enough, police said.

Armed with a duplicate key, Kumar on October 11 went to the house of the man he had sold the A4 sedan to and drove off with the car, police said.

His joy ride ended on Saturday when he was arrested from Dwarka in southwest Delhi with the Audi, a pistol and some cartridges.

“I did it because I wanted to show my (ex) wife I was not a loser,” a police officer quoted Kumar as saying when they confronted him with his list of crimes.

Kumar, who did his schooling from Haryana’s Jhajjar, told police he worked in a call centre in Janakpuri and used to earn around Rs 15,000 a month when he got married in 2013.

His wife was an MBA.

“He told us there were problems right from the start. His wife filed for divorce. She did not ask alimony,” an officer who questioned Kumar told HT.

The divorce sent him on a money-making spree and he got involved in criminal activities such as cricket betting, gambling and land grab, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Shibesh Singh said.

He befriended some bookies in southwest Delhi and made Rs 20 lakh through bets and gambling within weeks of his divorce. He paid Rs 14 lakh in cash to buy the Audi, a used car, in 2013, police said.

According to police, betting is most lucrative of crimes in Delhi second only to land-grab.

Kumar would often post pictures with the car on Facebook so that his wife could see how well he was doing.

But his luck ran out. Last year, he lost most of his money and had to even sell the Audi to a Najafgarh resident in southwest Delhi. He kept back a set of keys.

In December, he was arrested for selling a piece of land using forged documents. “He had grabbed the land with others. He was lodged in prison and came out in July 2017,” said DCP Singh.

After coming out of jail, Kumar wanted the car back. It made him look wealthy and he could show his ex-wife that he was still doing well, police said.

Police were looking for leads in recent incidents of firing in southwest Delhi when on Saturday they were alerted about a man who drove an Audi and carried a revolver.

Kumar was arrested the same day.