Delhi businessman suffering from depression kills wife and son, hangs self

A 43-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and son before killing himself by hanging from a ceiling fan hook at their Nihal Vihar home in west Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, Vinod Puniya, had written a one-page suicide note. He said he was under depression because of persistent loss in his business. He has also mentioned that he was killing his wife, Sujata alias Sudha and 12-year-old son, Prince, because they would not be able to take care of themselves after his death.

Puniya, however, did not harm his elder son Nitin,22, who was sleeping in a room on the first floor of the three-storey building. Nitin works with a private telecom service provider.

Pankaj Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer), said Nitin found his father hanging around 11.30 am, and his mother and brother dead on a bed in the other room. “Nitin called the police control room and informed the neighbours and relatives,” said the additional DCP.

A baton and a knife with blood stains were found on the floor, near to the bed on which Sujata and Prince were found murdered. Injuries suggest that Sujata and Prince might have been stabbed, their throats slit with a knife and hit with the baton repeatedly.

The police also found wire marks around Sujata and Prince’s necks, indicating Puniya tried to strangle them too. “We are waiting for the post mortem reports,” said an investigator, adding that the suicide note was found on Puniya’s person.

Puniya’s relatives told the police that apart from being a private financer, Puniya was also into the business and sale and purchase of aluminium items. However, he suffered losses in both the businesses for the last six months he was struggling to make ends meet.

Nitin’s salary and the rent from the ground floor tenants was sustaining the family for the past six months. Nitin confirmed that his father was on anti-depressants for some time.

Nitin told the police that his parents and brother were alive when he left home the previous night. However, he did not check on them after returning home. Around 11 am, when Nitin woke up and went to the second floor, he found his parents and brother dead, said police.

“We have registered a case of murder,” said the additional DCP. Police said Puniya’s relatives were watching him, apprehending he might do something extreme.