Delhi: CISF proposes aviation security training centre to test new gadgets, tech

New Delhi

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed setting up its own aviation security training on the lines an institution being run in the United States (US).

The move, the force said, would help them keep pace with newer technology being adopted to improve security standards at India’s airports.

The Transport Security Administration (TSA) of USA currently operates a facility — TSA System Integration Facility (TSIF) — where it tests new technologies and trains its personnel.

According to CISF officials, research and analysis related to aviation security will be conducted and security personnel will be trained in latest technology at the proposed facility.

The CISF, which provides security at 59 of the 98 operational airports in the country, including Delhi, has prepared a report, ‘Future Projection September 2017’, where it has listed the requirement for aviation security in the next five years and also proposed creation of the dedicated training centre.

The report has been sent to the Union ministry of civil aviation and the ministry of home affairs for approval.

“Over the next five years, the CISF must continue to develop new capabilities in order to meet the passenger demand for a seamless experience at airports. It is imperative that the force focuses on digital surveillance and new technologies. We have proposed a Centre for Excellence for Aviation Security Training (CETAS) where research, training and testing of new equipment can be undertaken,” CISF’s director general OP Singh said.

The centre will have aviation security and screener certification courses for CISF personnel posted at airports.

“Other agencies will be allowed to register for the security training courses and the CISF will provide them certificates.

“Nowadays, baggage scanning machines are installed at many places, but personnel handling such machines are not adequately trained. The centre may also be used to train such staff. Employees of airlines and the airport operator will also be trained as they play an important role in aviation security,” said a CISF offical, who contributed to preparation of the report.

The CISF already runs aviation security training institutes in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Arakkonam (Chennai) and Hyderabad, where it imparts basic aviation security training, including screener certification courses (except at Arakkonam).

But there is an acute shortage of certified screeners at airports. The personnel monitoring the screen of baggage X-Ray machines need to be certified from any of the above CISF-run centres.

“The centre may be utilized for conducting research and analysis of all past cases related to aviation security, like hijacking, sabotage, unlawful interference towards civil aviation, that have occurred worldwide and for preparation of case studies for taking suitable measures to mitigate such threats at Indian airports. The centre can be used to test new technologies and security gadgets, which can be introduced in aviation security,” reads the report, accessed by Hindustan Times.