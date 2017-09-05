Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on 10-day leave for Vipassana in Maharashtra
AAP founder and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is an ardent follower of Vipassana, a type of meditation that involves following a strict code of discipline and giving up luxury, gadgets and non-vegetarian fooddelhi Updated: Sep 05, 2017 14:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for a Vipassana session in Maharashtra on September 10.
“The chief minister will go to Igatpuri in Maharashtra on September 10 to attend a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre,” a government spokesperson said.
Kejriwal is known to be an ardent practitioner of Vipassana, type of meditation. After a hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and Delhi Assembly polls in 2013, the AAP chief had taken a break for practising Vipassana.
After months of hectic campaigning for elections in Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal had also gone to Bengaluru this year to undergo a naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar.
In August last year too, Kejriwal had gone to Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamkot to attend a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre.
The chief minister this time is headed to Maharashtra. “The location is decided by the centre’s management, depending on the seniority of the practitioner,” an official said.