Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on 10-day leave for Vipassana in Maharashtra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for a Vipassana session in Maharashtra on September 10.

“The chief minister will go to Igatpuri in Maharashtra on September 10 to attend a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre,” a government spokesperson said.

Kejriwal is known to be an ardent practitioner of Vipassana, type of meditation. After a hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and Delhi Assembly polls in 2013, the AAP chief had taken a break for practising Vipassana.

After months of hectic campaigning for elections in Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal had also gone to Bengaluru this year to undergo a naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar.

In August last year too, Kejriwal had gone to Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamkot to attend a 10-day Vipassana session at a meditation centre.

The chief minister this time is headed to Maharashtra. “The location is decided by the centre’s management, depending on the seniority of the practitioner,” an official said.