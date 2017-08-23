Delhi: Cop commits suicide, with service revolver, blames colleagues

Allegedly harassed by two colleagues, a 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector used his service revolver to shoot himself dead in south east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Tuesday evening.

A suicide note left behind by Devinder at his home accused the Jaitpur SHO and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of harassing him.

“In his suicide note, ASI Devinder alleged that one of his colleagues used to instigate the Jaitpur SHO to harass him. He had blamed the harassment for his suicide,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east).

Police said the suicide came to light on Tuesday night after a local resident made a PCR call about the policeman lying in a pool of blood near Kalindi bridge.

A police team reached the spot quickly and rushed him to a hospital but he was already dead.

ASI Devinder was posted at the Jaitpur police station for the last two years. Baaniya said Devinder had got a revolver issued at 6 pm on Tuesday for his emergency duty that was to begin at 8 pm.

Instead, he visited the Kalindi bridge and shot himself in his head at an isolated spot. No suicide note was found at the death spot.

But his family members found a suicide note allegedly left behind by Devinder at his home. On Wednesday, his family carried a copy of the suicide note and met senior police officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

“Devinder’s family members have submitted a representation along with the copy of a note left behind by him before committing suicide. The representation has been marked to an additional DCP rank officer for enquiry,” said Baaniya, adding no FIR in this connection has been registered.

The family requested that Devinder’s son be given a police job on compassionate grounds. Police said the request is being looked into and his son has been asked to apply formally for it.