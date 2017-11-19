Delhi: Cops spot robbery on cam, convince victim to file FIR

Delhi Police registered a robbery case on Saturday, three days after an ice-cream parlour owner was robbed at gunpoint outside his shop in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar.

The CCTV footage of the robbery, which occurred at 11.24pm on Wednesday, showed four men on two motorbikes robbing the victim who was smoking outside his shop. In the video, the victim is not seen putting up resistance, nor does he show any urgency to call for help after the robbery. He was seen smoking his cigarette through the robbery, and even after the crime.

Officials said there was a three-day delay in registering the case as the victim did not approach police. “He had decided not to call the police after the robbery. But when the CCTV footage of the crime came to our notice, the station house officer of Rajender Nagar met him. The man was initially reluctant to pursue the case legally. But we have finally managed to persuade him to give his statement,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, DCP (central).

An investigating officer said that the victim was “afraid of the consequences” if he filed a complaint. Since the crime, the victim has been reluctant to speak to the media or identify himself.

The four men were on two motorcycles and had their faces half-covered with helmets. In the video, two of them are seen approaching the victim. When one of them notices a CCTV camera pointed at them, he immediately tries to cover his face.

In the CCTV footage, one of the robbers is seen pulling the victim’s gold chain. A gun pointed by another ensures that the victim did not show resistance. A passerby is seen trying to intervene, but he is threatened by another gunman.

The robbers, who were there for over 80 seconds, are then seen frisking the victim to find him carrying a small bag and a wallet. They returned the two bags to the victim after taking the cash. The four men are then seen riding away.

The CCTV footage came to light on Thursday after a security personal came across the video. Police said they are probing the role of a Ghaziabad-based gang that has executed robberies using a similar modus operandi in central Delhi.