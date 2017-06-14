Delhi man murders wife with shoe lace, court holds him guilty after children testify

Testimonies of two children led to the conviction of a man for the murder of his wife. The man allegedly suspected her of being in an illicit relationship.

The court, which is yet to pronounce its order on the quantum of sentence, held Burari resident Bhupender guilty of murdering his wife by strangling her with a shoe lace.

Bhupender had been in the marriage for 16 years.

The court observed that the man’s son and one of his three daughters, who were made witnesses, deposed that their father used to quarrel with their mother as he suspected her of having an extramarital relationship.

The two children also deposed before the court that their father, after dropping them at a function, went home to pick up their mother but didn’t return that day.

“Both the witnesses (children) are consistent on this point and their testimony has gone unchallenged and uncontroverted... They are the real son and daughter of the accused and the deceased and they have no reason to depose falsely against their own father and in my opinion so far as motive is concerned, that stands established,” additional sessions judge Virender Kumar Bansal said.

On January 26, 2015, Bhupender dropped his children to a place to attend the Republic Day celebrations and came home on the pretext of bringing his wife for the programme. But he allegedly strangulated his wife with a shoe lace at their rented house in Swaroop Nagar and fled from the spot, police said.

When the children came back home, they found their mother dead and police was informed.

The court said that it was clear that Bhupender arranged the situation so that none of the children were home and he could execute his plan.