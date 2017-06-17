Delhi Diary: This Russian’s travel tales in India depend on the sale of his photos

Just before the open flea market at the Palika Bazaar crossing and Block A of Connaught Place, if you walk through the small crowd, you’ll spot a foreigner sitting on a slightly raised platform. Ahead of him, is a spread of postcard sized photographs, placed in neat rows. And along with these, is a placard explaining what the man is up to!

Meet Kola – the man from Russia who is selling his photographs in Delhi to earn money, to be able to continue travelling in India .

“My name Kola. It’s long name… Nikola and Indian name is Coca Cola, because people ask me what’s my name and I say Kola, they say Coca Cola. I say yes,” he says cheerfully. “I’m sorry but my English isn’t good,” he adds with a short laugh that makes him blush in embarrassment. With whatever little English he manages to speak, it can be understood that he has run out of money while on his exploration of the Indian subcontinent.

The playcard has his message written loud and clear. (Henna Rakheja/ HT Photo)

“It’s normal, no problem. I travel long time. I come back from Nepal. I sell photo for one week and make money. Next I visit Kashmir. I like Kashmir. It’s top place in India,” says the man who is a traveller at heart.

His thoughts on the sheer change in climate between his homeland (Russia) and Delhi? “It’s very hot…,” he says wiping sweat off his forehead, “That’s why I go to Kashmir. It’s not hot in Kashmir. I live in Siberia. It’s too cold!”

How much money has he made by selling his landscape photographs? “Yesterday I made 1000. Today don’t know… I’ll count when I go back to hostel. Hostel gives place to live. But I need money to eat and travel. I will manage, don’t worry,” he adds, on observing our concern.

“I leave India June 22. My visa expire. So I want to go to Kashmir before that,” he says.

Hope he makes it to Kashmir and back home to Russia safe!

