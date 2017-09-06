Delhi docs use plates, screws to reconstruct biker’s smashed face in eight-hour surgery

In an eight-hour-long surgery, doctors at a city hospital successfully reconstructed the face of a young biker, whose facial bones were broken in a road accident.

The 23-year-old biker, Virat Kumar (name changed on request), had a head-on collision with another biker last month. “When he was brought to us his face was completely smashed. All the facial bones had fractured. Luckily he was wearing a helmet that saved his head,” says Dr Swaroop Singh Gambhir, senior consultant, department of plastic and cosmetic surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

A CT scan was performed that found no head injury but multiple fractures of the facial bone and injury to the skin. Of the 18 bones that form the face, orbit and forehead, 13 were fractured in multiple pieces. Both the upper and lower jaws were fractured in multiple places, and the bones surrounding the eyes were also fractured and were in pieces. The nasal bone also had multiple fractures.

Dr Gambir led the four-member team that repaired the damage in a marathon surgery of eight hours on July 19.

The major challenge in this type of injury is to give anaesthesia as putting on a mask is not possible and has to be done endoscopically through nose.

After the patient was given anaesthesia, doctors began with the difficult task of aligning the pieces of bones and fixing them with plates and screws. According to the doctors, approximately eight plates and 30 screws were used for the repair.

“We started the repair keeping in mind the functioning part. First we had to ensure his chewing function is restored so we had to get the jaw structure in place,” says Dr Gambhir.

Bone graft was used from the pelvic bone. “The place from where the bone was taken is called Iliac crest. It was used as it is a fine bone and even if large amount is taken it will not affect a person’s walk in the long run,” he added.

After the surgery, Virat was in hospital for three days. Doctors are confident of his full recovery.

“He is making a smooth recovery. His dental parts need to be reconstructed and after that is done he can have a normal diet,” said Dr Gambhir.