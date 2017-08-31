Delhi electricity tariff likely to rise, DERC to announce news rates today

Your electricity bill in Delhi is likely to go up from September 1 as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is going to revise power tariffs in the Capital.

Power tariff in Delhi was last increased in 2015 by up to 6% when the DERC had approved power purchase adjustment charges (PPAs) for the three distribution companies. A formal tariff revision, however, had last happened in 2014 when per unit cost of power was increased by up to 8%.

As keeping power tariffs low has been a key poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the party including, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and power minister Satyendar Jain, have favoured no increase in electricity bills of consumers.

Sources said that a steep increase in tariff is unlikely, but the same pattern followed in 2015 can be implemented again. “It is likely that the regulator approves PPACs which will lead to increase in tariffs, but a hike in per unit cost of power is unlikely,” a source said.

Currently, electricity rates start at Rs 4 per unit for consumption of up to 200 units, going up to Rs 5.80-5.90 per unit for 200-400 units, Rs 7.30 per unit for 400-800 units and higher for more consumption. The exact rates vary according to the electricity provider.

According to the petitions of discoms made public by the power regulator, all three utilities – BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) – together have quoted an aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) of Rs 21,624 crore this time.

The BRPL has given an ARR of Rs 9,052 crore, TPDDL has demanded Rs 7,680 crore and BYPL Rs 4,892 crore.

The discoms, however, alleged that the power regulator has used their petitions from last year to determine tariffs this year.