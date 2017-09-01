Delhi electricity tariff revised, power bills to go up this month but marginally

Delhi residents will have to pay at least 3.7% more for electricity from Friday.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) revised the city’s power tariff on Thursday, introducing a new surcharge of 3.7% on electricity bills to raise Rs 694 crore for the pension trust of former Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) employees.

The energy charges for each unit of power haven’t been changed, though.

Effective from September 1, the surcharge will be in addition to an 8% cess people are paying already to liquidate the regulatory assets of discoms.

The commission revised the cost of sanctioned load, known as fixed charge, which means the maximum electricity that a discom supplies to a consumer.

According to the new order, the fixed charge of households having a sanctioned load of one kilowatt has been halved from Rs 40 to Rs 20.

The move is aimed at encouraging consumers to shift to a lower load, which will help bring down the city’s peak demand, especially during summers.

“A household with a monthly consumption of say 200 units will pay Rs 820, instead of Rs 840. Power bills of consumers having a sanctioned load of 2 kilowatt is going to remain the same as their fixed charged has been kept at Rs 40,” said BP Singh, a member of the DERC.

The power bills will reduce by half for those consuming up to 400 units as the Delhi government offers a 50% subsidy.

People living in rented houses will also get the subsidy from Friday. They will have to provide a rent payment receipt and they must not be sharing the power meter with other tenants or the landlord.

Earlier, a no-objection certificate from the landlord was mandatory.

The power regulator said 70% of New Delhi’s households have a sanctioned load of up to two kilowatt.

An increase in power bills will reflect in those households that have a sanctioned load of three kilowatt or more.

“At present, fixed charges for loads between 3kW and 5kW was Rs 100 a month. This has been increased to Rs 105 for 3kW, Rs 140 for 4kW and Rs 175 for 5kW,” Singh said.

He believes fixed charges for each household should ideally be Rs 280 for each kilowatt because the high power and maintenance cost in the national capital. The city buys most of its electricity from the national grid and other states.

The 8% surcharge levied to liquidate regulatory assets will continue for three more years, the power regulator said.

From Rs 11,400 crore in 2015, regulatory assets of discoms have come down to Rs 9,400 crore this year.