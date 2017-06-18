Delhi: Fake call centre promising jobs in Patanjali busted, kingpin arrested

Delhi Police has busted a fake job call centre and arrested its owner who allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing them jobs in yoga guru Ramdev’s company Patanjali.

Police said Narender Kumar, a science graduate and a resident of Azadpur, started a consultancy firm in Pitampura. He hired six telecallers and advertised about his firm on job portals, including newspapers.

The telecallers called the aspirants and informed them about the date, time and place of the interviews.

“Kumar would charge a fix amount as security fee. He introduced himself as Gaurav Kumar and did not disclose his real name. He succeeded in opening multiple bank accounts in his fake name. He confessed to have cheated more than two hundred job seekers using fake a email id of Patanjali,” said a senior police official.

Police said a complaint was filed at the district cyber cell in north-west Delhi by a sales manager of the Delhi circle of Patanjali Ltd. He alleged that he had received complaints from people allegedly duped by the fake call centre.

The victims were allegedly told on the phone that they have been selected for various posts in Patanjali and asked to come to their office for an interview. They were charged a fixed amount as security fee and given a joining letter.

The victims would realise that they had been duped after their calls to the centre went unanswered. A case was registered in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh police station.

During investigation, the call centre operating from Commercial Complex, Pitampura, was found closed.

Police took the help of technical surveillance and nabbed the suspect. Seven mobile phones, one laptop and documents of the alleged company along with bank passbooks were recovered from his possession.

He hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and came to Delhi in 2015.